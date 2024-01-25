BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,114.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,114.33 ($14.16).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,170 ($14.87) to GBX 1,220 ($15.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.30) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,607.37). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,846. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock opened at GBX 1,176.50 ($14.95) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,096.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.85. The company has a market capitalization of £35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,877.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 828.60 ($10.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,194.50 ($15.18).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

