Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Superior Plus Price Performance

SPB stock opened at C$9.55 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$701.33 million. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.6201893 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

