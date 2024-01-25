Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 1.4 %

GAMB opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $399.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.97. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 7.67%. Analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

