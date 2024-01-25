Brokerages Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Target Price at $31.60

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $752.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

