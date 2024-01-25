Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$145.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.18.

Cargojet Stock Performance

TSE CJT opened at C$119.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$135.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.72.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The business had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.2827239 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

