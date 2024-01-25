Laurentian Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN)

Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.29.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
