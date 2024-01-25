Scotiabank Boosts MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$16.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MDA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.96.

MDA Price Performance

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$11.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. MDA has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.05.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.20 million. MDA had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that MDA will post 0.4977698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MDA

In other MDA news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

