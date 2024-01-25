Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58. Ashford has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

