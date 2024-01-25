StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIT

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DIT opened at $196.13 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $154.04 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.