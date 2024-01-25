The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

