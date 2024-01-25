Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.20.
About Tarena International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tarena International
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.