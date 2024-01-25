Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

