Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $41.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on YELP. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 279,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,080. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Yelp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.51. Yelp has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

