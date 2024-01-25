Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Price Target at GBX 1,361.60

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.60 ($17.30).

SN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.06) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.33) to GBX 1,500 ($19.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.61) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,248 ($15.86) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.55), for a total value of £12,103 ($15,378.65). In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.55), for a total value of £12,103 ($15,378.65). Also, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($12.81) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,808.13). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,080.50 ($13.73) on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 887 ($11.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,053.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,053.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,540.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

