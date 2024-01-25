Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CP opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 287,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 185,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

