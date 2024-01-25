THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 91 ($1.16).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on THG from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 48 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
