THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 91 ($1.16).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on THG from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 48 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 67.86 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.23. The stock has a market cap of £882.18 million, a PE ratio of -150.80, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 50.57 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.10 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

