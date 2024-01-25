Wells Fargo & Company Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $250.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.17.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
