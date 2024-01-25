VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,209,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 205,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 322,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

