VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $20.70.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,403.15% and a negative return on equity of 199.61%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
