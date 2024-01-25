Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

Xencor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XNCR opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Xencor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xencor by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xencor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

