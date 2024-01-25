Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birkenstock stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc ( NYSE:BIRK Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

