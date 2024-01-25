Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 215.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 116.3% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
