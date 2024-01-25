Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 60,334 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical volume of 46,803 call options.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TNA opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

