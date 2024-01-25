StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
