StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

