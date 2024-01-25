ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Mizuho

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

ADMA opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

