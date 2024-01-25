Guggenheim Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $76.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

