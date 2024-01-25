Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Afya Trading Down 1.1 %

Afya stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Afya has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Afya had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $148.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 160.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

