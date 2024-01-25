Brokers Set Expectations for RCM Technologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the business services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCMT. Benchmark raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $233.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $314,100.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,601,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,059,367.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $314,100.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,601,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,059,367.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,848 shares of company stock worth $3,889,042. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

