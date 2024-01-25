Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.42.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $178.29 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $180.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $285.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,485.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $3,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

