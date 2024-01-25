JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$48.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$56.60.

Shares of EMA opened at C$48.26 on Monday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.78. The firm has a market cap of C$13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.03. Emera had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.2985972 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

