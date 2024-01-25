Scotiabank Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$45.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$48.00.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.11). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of C$156.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7617188 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.
In other news, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total value of C$774,000.00. In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 6,900 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.01, for a total value of C$276,042.78. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total value of C$774,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
