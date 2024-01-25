Scotiabank Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$45.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.0 %

AND stock opened at C$40.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$803.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.36. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.76 and a 52 week high of C$53.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.69.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.11). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of C$156.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7617188 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other news, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total value of C$774,000.00. In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 6,900 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.01, for a total value of C$276,042.78. Also, Director Peter Jelley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.70, for a total value of C$774,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.