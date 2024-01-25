Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$55.00 target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.73.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$46.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

