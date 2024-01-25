Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

Shares of SNV opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

