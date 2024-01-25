StockNews.com Downgrades Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to Hold

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of GTE stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $172.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.59.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
