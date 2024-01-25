American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.0 %

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.82. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

About American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,328 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,012,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

