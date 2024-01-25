American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.0 %
American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.82. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Equity Investment Life
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.