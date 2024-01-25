TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.