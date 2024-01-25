Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,182,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,314.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $156,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,688 shares of company stock worth $1,031,630. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 126.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 117.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.36. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.80% and a negative net margin of 147.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

