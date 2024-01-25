PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £124.80 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($158.58).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Rob Harding acquired 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £127.50 ($162.01).

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Rob Harding acquired 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.80) per share, for a total transaction of £123.05 ($156.35).

PayPoint Price Performance

PAY stock opened at GBX 550 ($6.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £399.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,279.86, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 505.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 519.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 372.50 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 585.75 ($7.44).

PayPoint Increases Dividend

PayPoint Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is 8,837.21%.

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.