Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Acquires £25,004.69 in Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Serena Lang acquired 34,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £25,004.69 ($31,772.16).

Serena Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 23rd, Serena Lang acquired 137,032 shares of Trifast stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £100,033.36 ($127,107.19).

Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 71.40 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.79. The company has a market cap of £97.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2,380.00 and a beta of 1.16. Trifast plc has a 12 month low of GBX 46.70 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.62 ($1.24).

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

