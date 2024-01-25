Gentex (GNTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gentex Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,990,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,610,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

