Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Increased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.87.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $207.83. 120,222,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,863,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day moving average of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.07 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $660.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

