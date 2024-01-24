Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 224,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.87.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.83. 120,222,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,863,734. The company has a market capitalization of $660.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.33 and its 200 day moving average is $243.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.07 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

