Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases 1,954 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $686.51. 1,945,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $698.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.94. The firm has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

