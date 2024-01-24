Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 783,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,110,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.0% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 76,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 27,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 17,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 235,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 803,247 shares of company stock worth $272,507,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, reaching $390.70. 15,577,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,321,359. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $396.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

