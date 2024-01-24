Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,325 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 71,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 438,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $2,361,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,774,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,060,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $159.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.