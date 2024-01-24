Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $472.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.