Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.14% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after purchasing an additional 945,194 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Perion Network by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,637 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 4.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133,242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 304,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,160. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $42.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

