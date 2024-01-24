Centric Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $686.51. 1,945,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,920. The company has a market capitalization of $304.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $465.33 and a one year high of $698.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

