Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 38,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 114,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,444,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,771,284. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

