Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.09. 3,525,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

