Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 5,538 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,299,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 391,463 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 804.7% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 373,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 332,058 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 114,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 900,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.08. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $372.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.81 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

